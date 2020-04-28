All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:17 AM

8528 E KAEL Street

8528 East Kael Street · (480) 427-0117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8528 East Kael Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light-filled 3 BR/3 Full Bath open concept in the Gated Community of Mountain Bridge. Chef's kitchen opens to dining area, Fam-Rm and private rear patio. Wall of Glass leads to lush greenery and colorful garden. Owners Suite, complete with walk-in closet. 3rd BR/Offc with full closet, French doors. Front BR offers privacy for family/guests. Ample Cabinet/Storage throughout. Cobblestone drive, 2-car tandem garage accommodates larger vehicle/toys. Ideally positioned within the proximity of Tonto Nat'l Forest/Usery Mnt Park Trails for Hiking/Biking, cafes, restaurants, shopping centers. Just 20 mins to catch a glimpse of wild horses at the Salt River. Explore the canyon by tubing, canoeing, or kayaking. Close to freeway. 25 mins to Sky Harbor/20 mins to Scottsdale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 E KAEL Street have any available units?
8528 E KAEL Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 E KAEL Street have?
Some of 8528 E KAEL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 E KAEL Street currently offering any rent specials?
8528 E KAEL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 E KAEL Street pet-friendly?
No, 8528 E KAEL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8528 E KAEL Street offer parking?
Yes, 8528 E KAEL Street does offer parking.
Does 8528 E KAEL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 E KAEL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 E KAEL Street have a pool?
No, 8528 E KAEL Street does not have a pool.
Does 8528 E KAEL Street have accessible units?
No, 8528 E KAEL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 E KAEL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 E KAEL Street has units with dishwashers.
