8528 E KAEL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Light-filled 3 BR/3 Full Bath open concept in the Gated Community of Mountain Bridge. Chef's kitchen opens to dining area, Fam-Rm and private rear patio. Wall of Glass leads to lush greenery and colorful garden. Owners Suite, complete with walk-in closet. 3rd BR/Offc with full closet, French doors. Front BR offers privacy for family/guests. Ample Cabinet/Storage throughout. Cobblestone drive, 2-car tandem garage accommodates larger vehicle/toys. Ideally positioned within the proximity of Tonto Nat'l Forest/Usery Mnt Park Trails for Hiking/Biking, cafes, restaurants, shopping centers. Just 20 mins to catch a glimpse of wild horses at the Salt River. Explore the canyon by tubing, canoeing, or kayaking. Close to freeway. 25 mins to Sky Harbor/20 mins to Scottsdale