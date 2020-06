Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath apt. Spacious layout with very large bedrooms. Convenient location near brown/horne. Quiet neighborhood across street from kino jr high school. Amenities include your very own private fenced patio yard area, full size hookups for washer/dryer inside, covered parking, and storage shed. Tenant pays for electric. Water /Sewer is included with price



