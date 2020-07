Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

New carpet and tile recently installed, freshly painted inside. Tile everywhere except the bedrooms. This is a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath poolside condo on the ground floor. There's extra storage off the covered patio, security screen door, smooth top range, built in microwave, full size washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Located across from a beautiful city park. Renter's insurance required.