All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7349 E Olla Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7349 E Olla Ave
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:05 AM

7349 E Olla Ave

7349 East Olla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7349 East Olla Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Energy efficient: Spacious and charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Desert Place at Morrison Ranch, available immediately. Close to greenbelt and park, with tons of restaurants, grocery options, and entertainment, all within 2 miles. Features an in-law suite with its own separate entry, laundry, kitchenette, master bed/bath, and living space. Tons of overhead storage in 2-car garage, and built-in fire pit in back yard. All-gas appliances means cheap electric bills! Sorry, no pets. $1995/month, $1995 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call or text Ben at 480-213-1645.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 E Olla Ave have any available units?
7349 E Olla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 E Olla Ave have?
Some of 7349 E Olla Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 E Olla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7349 E Olla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 E Olla Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7349 E Olla Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7349 E Olla Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7349 E Olla Ave offers parking.
Does 7349 E Olla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7349 E Olla Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 E Olla Ave have a pool?
No, 7349 E Olla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7349 E Olla Ave have accessible units?
No, 7349 E Olla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 E Olla Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7349 E Olla Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College