7349 E Olla Ave

Energy efficient: Spacious and charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Desert Place at Morrison Ranch, available immediately. Close to greenbelt and park, with tons of restaurants, grocery options, and entertainment, all within 2 miles. Features an in-law suite with its own separate entry, laundry, kitchenette, master bed/bath, and living space. Tons of overhead storage in 2-car garage, and built-in fire pit in back yard. All-gas appliances means cheap electric bills! Sorry, no pets. $1995/month, $1995 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call or text Ben at 480-213-1645.