7241 E Nathan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cde5a40095 ---- This four bedrooom, three bath homes located in the gated community of Trailridge in Las Sendas. Entrance to home is all in pavers with ceramic tile open entrance. Open the door to pure luxury, Front bedroom is in a perfect location for a home office. Formal Dining room on the left before you reach the beautiful kitchen area. Large and spacious, the kitchen opens up to the great room. The master suite includes two closets as well as deep tub and separate shower. Backyard has grass and is fenced in. Double garage, all appliances including washer and dryer. This is a gated community with all the amenities of Las Sendas including pools, parks, walking paths, etc. Located close to the 202 for easy commute. Sorry no pets! 5% Sales Tax/Admin $1750 Refundable Deposit $400 Non Refundable Fee Community Pool Dryer (Elec) Fenced Fireplace (Propane) Heat (Electric) Laundry Room Patio / Deck Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups