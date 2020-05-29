716 N ORACLE Circle

This large Mesa home features high vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace. Lots of space for entertaining. 2 story construction with master bedroom on the ground level. This home is gorgeous and ready for immediate occupancy. Applications are done on a first come first served basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
