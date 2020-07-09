All apartments in Mesa
711 East 10th Avenue

Location

711 East 10th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Mesa, AZ. It offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,251 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, large fenced-in back yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 East 10th Avenue have any available units?
711 East 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 711 East 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 East 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 East 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 East 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 711 East 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 711 East 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 711 East 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 East 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 East 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 East 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 East 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 East 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 East 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 East 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 East 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 East 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

