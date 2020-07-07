6932 East Exmoor Drive, Mesa, AZ 85208 Golden Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two bedroom two bath with garage huge fenced yard extras located in the Golden Hills subdivision on the Arizona golf course children and pets OK call 480-688-7278 for more info thank you very much available June 1 or so asking 1495 May give some concessions for yardwork and or maintenance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6932 E EXMOOR DR have any available units?
6932 E EXMOOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6932 E EXMOOR DR have?
Some of 6932 E EXMOOR DR's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 E EXMOOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
6932 E EXMOOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 E EXMOOR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6932 E EXMOOR DR is pet friendly.
Does 6932 E EXMOOR DR offer parking?
Yes, 6932 E EXMOOR DR offers parking.
Does 6932 E EXMOOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6932 E EXMOOR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 E EXMOOR DR have a pool?
No, 6932 E EXMOOR DR does not have a pool.
Does 6932 E EXMOOR DR have accessible units?
No, 6932 E EXMOOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 E EXMOOR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6932 E EXMOOR DR has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)