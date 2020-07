Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Las Sendas 4 bedroom plus loft. - Amazing 4 bedroom plus a loft, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage in gated community of Las Sendas. Beautifully remodeled with all new kitchen, baths and all new carpet throughout. This home is move in ready, submit an inquiry to request a showing. *



*Rental tax and admin fee total 4% applies to tenant.



No Cats Allowed



