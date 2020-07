Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gated Community, this Beautiful Townhome Offers an open floor-plan with a Spacious Kitchen, All Appliances, 2 master bedrooms both include a good-sized walk-in closets, Inside Laundry upstairs, Computer niche in loft area for the ease of work or homework, Plus a Spacious 2 Car Attached Garage. You will love the community offering great sized patio for your enjoyment, community pool, spa, green grass, and a children's play area. Call today!