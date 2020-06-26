645 North Ash

Amenities
A beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! This home features an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and recess lighting! Updated bathrooms and a cozy fireplace! Great backyard with covered patio and swimming pool!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.