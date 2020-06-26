645 North Ash

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! This home features an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and recess lighting! Updated bathrooms and a cozy fireplace! Great backyard with covered patio and swimming pool!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.