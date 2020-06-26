All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 645 North Ash.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
645 North Ash
Last updated July 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

645 North Ash

645 North Ash · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Mesa Grande
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

645 North Ash, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! This home features an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and recess lighting! Updated bathrooms and a cozy fireplace! Great backyard with covered patio and swimming pool!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 North Ash have any available units?
645 North Ash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 North Ash have?
Some of 645 North Ash's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 North Ash currently offering any rent specials?
645 North Ash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 North Ash pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 North Ash is pet friendly.
Does 645 North Ash offer parking?
No, 645 North Ash does not offer parking.
Does 645 North Ash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 North Ash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 North Ash have a pool?
Yes, 645 North Ash has a pool.
Does 645 North Ash have accessible units?
No, 645 North Ash does not have accessible units.
Does 645 North Ash have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 North Ash does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College