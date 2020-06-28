6330 E Regina St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Not available for showings until 2/28/20. This beautiful East Mesa home is conveniently located off the Red Mountain 202 in a lovely, well-maintained neighborhood with NO HOA. This is an extremely well cared for home that has just been freshly painted all throughout. The home boasts a split floor plan with the master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, sit down vanity and a separate soaking tub and shower. Additional features include a huge, enclosed Arizona room with new windows, retractable awning for the patio, desert landscaping, tile flooring all throughout (NO CARPET), ceiling fans throughout, kitchen island, side by side fridge, full-size washer/dryer and an attached 2-car garage with built-in cabinets. $49 application fee per adult. 2% city rental tax. 1.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5590453)