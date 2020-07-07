621 North Drew Street East

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this your next home! 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in the heart of Mesa. This spacious home has tile throughout, washer and dryer hookups, storage room, carport, and a large shared backyard. Close to great food, entertainment, and easy freeway access.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (with homeowner approval)

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move-in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.