Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:11 PM

621 North Drew Street East

621 North Drew Street East · No Longer Available
Location

621 North Drew Street East, Mesa, AZ 85201
La Cruz

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this your next home! 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in the heart of Mesa. This spacious home has tile throughout, washer and dryer hookups, storage room, carport, and a large shared backyard. Close to great food, entertainment, and easy freeway access.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (with homeowner approval)
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move-in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 North Drew Street East have any available units?
621 North Drew Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 621 North Drew Street East currently offering any rent specials?
621 North Drew Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 North Drew Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 North Drew Street East is pet friendly.
Does 621 North Drew Street East offer parking?
Yes, 621 North Drew Street East offers parking.
Does 621 North Drew Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 North Drew Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 North Drew Street East have a pool?
No, 621 North Drew Street East does not have a pool.
Does 621 North Drew Street East have accessible units?
No, 621 North Drew Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 621 North Drew Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 North Drew Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 North Drew Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 North Drew Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
