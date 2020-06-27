Great locationClose to Mall, shopping,restaurants and freewayNew carpet and paintLarge backyardLiving room dining room combo. Open kitchen with island over looking family room.Work in progress will be available towards the end of the month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5827 E HOPI Circle have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
What amenities does 5827 E HOPI Circle have?
Some of 5827 E HOPI Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 E HOPI Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5827 E HOPI Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.