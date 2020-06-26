All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

5758 E Garnet Ave

5758 East Garnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5758 East Garnet Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Scottsdale Rd & Thomas

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,537

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------

Beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mesa home. This home offers many upgrades, 2ï¿½?? faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and the open floor plan has separate living and dining areas. The kitchen has a large island with eat at bar, beautiful white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, pantry along with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, ceramic top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet with barn door entry standup shower in bathroom. Large backyard has large grass area. Great location near Loop 202, US60 along with nearby shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

