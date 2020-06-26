5758 E Garnet Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Scottsdale Rd & Thomas



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 2



Sq. Footage: 1,537



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



------------------------------



Beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mesa home. This home offers many upgrades, 2ï¿½?? faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and the open floor plan has separate living and dining areas. The kitchen has a large island with eat at bar, beautiful white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, pantry along with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, ceramic top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet with barn door entry standup shower in bathroom. Large backyard has large grass area. Great location near Loop 202, US60 along with nearby shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.



Denali Real Estate, LLC



Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.