5530 South Milburn

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage dogs allowed

**Click on the Link Below for a Fully Interactive 3D Tour of the Home!**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=er4t9paVV5r



4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with 2 Car Garage - Cadence Community!

Beautiful - Cadence Community (Lennar Homes) and ready to move in! Located Near Ellsworth and Ray! This 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom has an open floorpan and offers approximately 1760 square feet of living space. All new appliances. Gourmet kitchen that opens to the Great Room and dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings and entertaining. The space also extends to the covered patio, so you can take the living outside. With three spacious secondary bedrooms and a sophisticated owner’s suite, it offers enough room for everyone. The neighborhood has community pool, parks, playgrounds and lots of open areas and walking paths. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access.



**No Pets**



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,437.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.