All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5530 South Milburn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5530 South Milburn
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

5530 South Milburn

5530 South Milburn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5530 South Milburn, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
dogs allowed
**Click on the Link Below for a Fully Interactive 3D Tour of the Home!**
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=er4t9paVV5r

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with 2 Car Garage - Cadence Community!
Beautiful - Cadence Community (Lennar Homes) and ready to move in! Located Near Ellsworth and Ray! This 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom has an open floorpan and offers approximately 1760 square feet of living space. All new appliances. Gourmet kitchen that opens to the Great Room and dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings and entertaining. The space also extends to the covered patio, so you can take the living outside. With three spacious secondary bedrooms and a sophisticated owner’s suite, it offers enough room for everyone. The neighborhood has community pool, parks, playgrounds and lots of open areas and walking paths. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access.

**No Pets**

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,437.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 South Milburn have any available units?
5530 South Milburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 South Milburn have?
Some of 5530 South Milburn's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 South Milburn currently offering any rent specials?
5530 South Milburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 South Milburn pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 South Milburn is pet friendly.
Does 5530 South Milburn offer parking?
Yes, 5530 South Milburn offers parking.
Does 5530 South Milburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 South Milburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 South Milburn have a pool?
Yes, 5530 South Milburn has a pool.
Does 5530 South Milburn have accessible units?
No, 5530 South Milburn does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 South Milburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 South Milburn does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College