5200 E Main St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03d57cf076 ---- If you are looking for a beautiful home at an affordable price... look no further!! This amazing two bed one bath manufactured home will impress! The square footage is a cozy 658 sq feet, and has a fantastic layout. The large kitchen is situated in the middle of the home and is open to the living area. The home features several windows, which are sure to keep your new home bright and inviting! No details were overlooked! The home has rich laminate wood flooring throughout and tons of counter and cabinet space. Laundry hookups included as well! This home is for sale or for rent at an affordable price! X-B Ranch offers all the comforts of home in a prime Main Street Mesa location that can\'t be beat! When coming to the Phoenix metro area, bring your RV, Travel Trailer or 5th wheel to our community. Consider X-B Ranch as your home away from home! Our warm and inviting pet-friendly park is located just minutes from downtown Mesa where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, and recreational parks. Rent or purchase one of our brand-new trailer or mobile homes or park models and become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we have to offer. Community park features include desert landscaping, high-speed internet access, swimming pool, clubhouse, laundry facility, on-site management, and convenience to public transportation and freeways. Call us today and see why X-B Ranch Mobile Home Park is the ideal place to call home! *MANY OF OUR HOMES HAVE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN THE HOME. WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT A LOW MONTHLY COST IF NEEDED! Storage sheds also available for low monthly cost! ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE APPROVED BY THE PARK! Our Resident Qualification Standards Income of 3 times rent. 600 FICO score. No Prior Evictions. Good Rental History