5200 E Main St

5200 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

5200 East Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03d57cf076 ---- If you are looking for a beautiful home at an affordable price... look no further!! This amazing two bed one bath manufactured home will impress! The square footage is a cozy 658 sq feet, and has a fantastic layout. The large kitchen is situated in the middle of the home and is open to the living area. The home features several windows, which are sure to keep your new home bright and inviting! No details were overlooked! The home has rich laminate wood flooring throughout and tons of counter and cabinet space. Laundry hookups included as well! This home is for sale or for rent at an affordable price! X-B Ranch offers all the comforts of home in a prime Main Street Mesa location that can\'t be beat! When coming to the Phoenix metro area, bring your RV, Travel Trailer or 5th wheel to our community. Consider X-B Ranch as your home away from home! Our warm and inviting pet-friendly park is located just minutes from downtown Mesa where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, and recreational parks. Rent or purchase one of our brand-new trailer or mobile homes or park models and become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we have to offer. Community park features include desert landscaping, high-speed internet access, swimming pool, clubhouse, laundry facility, on-site management, and convenience to public transportation and freeways. Call us today and see why X-B Ranch Mobile Home Park is the ideal place to call home! *MANY OF OUR HOMES HAVE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN THE HOME. WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT A LOW MONTHLY COST IF NEEDED! Storage sheds also available for low monthly cost! ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE APPROVED BY THE PARK! Our Resident Qualification Standards Income of 3 times rent. 600 FICO score. No Prior Evictions. Good Rental History

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 E Main St have any available units?
5200 E Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 E Main St have?
Some of 5200 E Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
5200 E Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 E Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 E Main St is pet friendly.
Does 5200 E Main St offer parking?
No, 5200 E Main St does not offer parking.
Does 5200 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 E Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 E Main St have a pool?
Yes, 5200 E Main St has a pool.
Does 5200 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 5200 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

