All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287

510 N Alma School Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

510 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
LOCATION!!! Look no more, this spacious townhouse is close to everything - Sky Harbor, ASU, MCC, Tempe Market Place , the new Chicago Cubs Stadium and minutes to the 101 & 202 FRWY, making for easy commutes. Two tone paint throughout and carpet upstairs. Master has soaring ceilings and not one but two closets! Guest room is the perfect size and has a walk in closet. Half bath on lower level, Enjoy the privacy of your enclosed patio. Community pool & Spa! No Cats. Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 have any available units?
510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 have?
Some of 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 is pet friendly.
Does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 offer parking?
Yes, 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 offers parking.
Does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 have a pool?
Yes, 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 has a pool.
Does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 have accessible units?
No, 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College