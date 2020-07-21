510 N Alma School Rd Unit 287

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

LOCATION!!! Look no more, this spacious townhouse is close to everything - Sky Harbor, ASU, MCC, Tempe Market Place , the new Chicago Cubs Stadium and minutes to the 101 & 202 FRWY, making for easy commutes. Two tone paint throughout and carpet upstairs. Master has soaring ceilings and not one but two closets! Guest room is the perfect size and has a walk in closet. Half bath on lower level, Enjoy the privacy of your enclosed patio. Community pool & Spa! No Cats. Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.