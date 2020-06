Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

5062 E Decatur St Available 04/01/19 Renatl home in East Mesa with pool - This amazing home has a room downstairs that can be a bedroom if desired. Open kitchen and huge living area and seperate family room. Backyard has full patio and beautiful pool. Home includes pool service.

upon writing lease a $200.00 non refundable administration fee will be collected. taxes on home are currently $33.00



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4743190)