Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

4912 S TUNE --

4912 South Tune · No Longer Available
Location

4912 South Tune, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
How would you like to live in a BRAND NEW home?! You'll love the contemporary look of this new home, complete with a front yard that is maintained by the HOA! Enter into a completely tiled first floor with a spacious great room. The beautiful kitchen has a walk in pantry, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances...and it is right off the great room for seamless entertaining. Downstairs, you'll also find a full guest suite with a private bathroom. Head upstairs to enjoy the loft, an additional bathroom and guest room, and a HUGE master suite. You can enjoy the low maintenance back yard that is fully landscaped with rock and a small patch of turf. You'll love the patio too!An oversized 3 car garage and the community pool and parks are just the cherry on top!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 S TUNE -- have any available units?
4912 S TUNE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 S TUNE -- have?
Some of 4912 S TUNE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 S TUNE -- currently offering any rent specials?
4912 S TUNE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 S TUNE -- pet-friendly?
No, 4912 S TUNE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4912 S TUNE -- offer parking?
Yes, 4912 S TUNE -- offers parking.
Does 4912 S TUNE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 S TUNE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 S TUNE -- have a pool?
Yes, 4912 S TUNE -- has a pool.
Does 4912 S TUNE -- have accessible units?
No, 4912 S TUNE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 S TUNE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 S TUNE -- has units with dishwashers.
