4912 S TUNE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

How would you like to live in a BRAND NEW home?! You'll love the contemporary look of this new home, complete with a front yard that is maintained by the HOA! Enter into a completely tiled first floor with a spacious great room. The beautiful kitchen has a walk in pantry, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances...and it is right off the great room for seamless entertaining. Downstairs, you'll also find a full guest suite with a private bathroom. Head upstairs to enjoy the loft, an additional bathroom and guest room, and a HUGE master suite. You can enjoy the low maintenance back yard that is fully landscaped with rock and a small patch of turf. You'll love the patio too!An oversized 3 car garage and the community pool and parks are just the cherry on top!