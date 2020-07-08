All apartments in Mesa
466 S 81st Pl
466 S 81st Pl

466 South 81st Place · No Longer Available
Location

466 South 81st Place, Mesa, AZ 85208
Fountain of the Sun

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom Gated 55 and older Golf Course community - Property Id: 254541

2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath mobile home in Fountain of the Sun. Fountain of the Sun is a gated 55+ community offering a variety of actives. Located on a large cul-de-sac lot. The Community is a mix of ground set mobile homes and stick built $200,000 - $300,000 homes. The community has a heated pool, golf course and many other activities. Country Club setting with restaurant within the community too.

This property is currently furnished but we can remove some of the furniture if you want to bring your own.

*** Must be 55 or older to live at this property ***

Looking for a 6mo - 1 year lease.

Applications will be done through Turbo Tenant
For more information call Mike 480-313-0198
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254541
Property Id 254541

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 S 81st Pl have any available units?
466 S 81st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 S 81st Pl have?
Some of 466 S 81st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 S 81st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
466 S 81st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 S 81st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 466 S 81st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 466 S 81st Pl offer parking?
No, 466 S 81st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 466 S 81st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 S 81st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 S 81st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 466 S 81st Pl has a pool.
Does 466 S 81st Pl have accessible units?
No, 466 S 81st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 466 S 81st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 S 81st Pl has units with dishwashers.

