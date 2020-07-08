466 S 81st Pl

Amenities

2 Bedroom Gated 55 and older Golf Course community - Property Id: 254541



2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath mobile home in Fountain of the Sun. Fountain of the Sun is a gated 55+ community offering a variety of actives. Located on a large cul-de-sac lot. The Community is a mix of ground set mobile homes and stick built $200,000 - $300,000 homes. The community has a heated pool, golf course and many other activities. Country Club setting with restaurant within the community too.



This property is currently furnished but we can remove some of the furniture if you want to bring your own.



*** Must be 55 or older to live at this property ***



Looking for a 6mo - 1 year lease.



Applications will be done through Turbo Tenant

For more information call Mike 480-313-0198

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254541

No Pets Allowed



