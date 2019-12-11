4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive

Amenities
Looking for a fully furnished 2BR 2BA home in a sought after 55+ Community? Look no further. Even the water, sewer and trash are included in the rent of $1350 per month. Have your morning coffee on your covered deck. When this time of uncertainty passes the two clubhouse will be open for all kinds of fun and activities. No need to pay for a gym membership, there's a fitness center, a billiard room, 2 pools, spa, shuffleboard, a library and more. Join a card game or relax in the sunshine. Be the first to apply. It's available on April 1st.