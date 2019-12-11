All apartments in Mesa
4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive

4065 E University Dr · (480) 323-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4065 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 448 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
Looking for a fully furnished 2BR 2BA home in a sought after 55+ Community? Look no further. Even the water, sewer and trash are included in the rent of $1350 per month. Have your morning coffee on your covered deck. When this time of uncertainty passes the two clubhouse will be open for all kinds of fun and activities. No need to pay for a gym membership, there's a fitness center, a billiard room, 2 pools, spa, shuffleboard, a library and more. Join a card game or relax in the sunshine. Be the first to apply. It's available on April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive have any available units?
4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive have?
Some of 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive offer parking?
No, 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive has a pool.
Does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4065 E UNIVERSITY Drive has units with dishwashers.
