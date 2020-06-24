4025 E. Alder Ave.

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom home in Mesa. Home features 2 bathrooms, brand new neutral flooring and paint throughout, two car garage, master walk-in closet, and double sinks. *NO HOA

*Property Available 5/31/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1050

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 Small Dog Only (25lbs or under)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 5/31/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

