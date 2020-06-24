All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4025 E. Alder Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4025 E. Alder Ave.
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

4025 E. Alder Ave.

4025 East Alder Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4025 East Alder Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Chelsea Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom home in Mesa. Home features 2 bathrooms, brand new neutral flooring and paint throughout, two car garage, master walk-in closet, and double sinks. *NO HOA
*Property Available 5/31/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1050
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 Small Dog Only (25lbs or under)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 5/31/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. have any available units?
4025 E. Alder Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4025 E. Alder Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4025 E. Alder Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 E. Alder Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 E. Alder Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4025 E. Alder Ave. offers parking.
Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 E. Alder Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. have a pool?
No, 4025 E. Alder Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4025 E. Alder Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 E. Alder Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 E. Alder Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 E. Alder Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College