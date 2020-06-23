3944 N EL SERENO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home in lovely gated community of Las Sendas. Breathtaking view of entire Valley of the Sun from full-length observation deck. Enjoy beautiful sunsets a& city-lights views while dining or relaxing outside under the spacious covered patio. Highly upgraded home with gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, Jenn-Air appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, & kitchen island. 3/4 master bath with large shower, Brazilian marble vanity, and double sink (1.75 baths). Energy Star washer. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, fitness center, clubhouse, parks, trails, & more. Being located minutes from the Loop 202 Freeway and 20 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport makes this house the perfect place to call home. Landscape service included. Spa doesn't work & won't be repaired.