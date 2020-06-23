3944 N EL SERENO

Amenities
Beautiful home in lovely gated community of Las Sendas. Breathtaking view of entire Valley of the Sun from full-length observation deck. Enjoy beautiful sunsets a& city-lights views while dining or relaxing outside under the spacious covered patio. Highly upgraded home with gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, Jenn-Air appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, & kitchen island. 3/4 master bath with large shower, Brazilian marble vanity, and double sink (1.75 baths). Energy Star washer. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, fitness center, clubhouse, parks, trails, & more. Being located minutes from the Loop 202 Freeway and 20 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport makes this house the perfect place to call home. Landscape service included. Spa doesn't work & won't be repaired.