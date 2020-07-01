3741 N LADERA Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious rental at gated community @ Las Sendas - Echo Canyon. Popular Palo Verde model 5 bd/3 ba, (1bd/1ba down), 3 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, RO system and updated lighting. New tile flooring throughout all traffic areas, including stairs. Spacious and bright master bedroom with balcony. Washer/Dryer hook-ups downstairs and in master closet (for stackable W/D). Huge hard-to-find oversized cul-de-sac lot a grassy backyard and RV gate, great for entertainment. This is a great home come and see it today !!