All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3741 N LADERA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3741 N LADERA Circle
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:35 AM

3741 N LADERA Circle

3741 North Ladera Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3741 North Ladera Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious rental at gated community @ Las Sendas - Echo Canyon. Popular Palo Verde model 5 bd/3 ba, (1bd/1ba down), 3 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, RO system and updated lighting. New tile flooring throughout all traffic areas, including stairs. Spacious and bright master bedroom with balcony. Washer/Dryer hook-ups downstairs and in master closet (for stackable W/D). Huge hard-to-find oversized cul-de-sac lot a grassy backyard and RV gate, great for entertainment. This is a great home come and see it today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 N LADERA Circle have any available units?
3741 N LADERA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3741 N LADERA Circle have?
Some of 3741 N LADERA Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 N LADERA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3741 N LADERA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 N LADERA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3741 N LADERA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3741 N LADERA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3741 N LADERA Circle offers parking.
Does 3741 N LADERA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 N LADERA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 N LADERA Circle have a pool?
No, 3741 N LADERA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3741 N LADERA Circle have accessible units?
No, 3741 N LADERA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 N LADERA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 N LADERA Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College