Location

3719 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Concord Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Val Vista Road & Baseline Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 1,371
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------
No Application Fees! Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Mesa home w/ community pool. This home features vaulted ceilings, neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds. All tile flooring on the main level with carpeting on the second level. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Upgraded kitchen features quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining area, stove top microwave, ceramic top stove, custom lighting and refrigerator. Large master suite has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower and double sinks. Washing machine and dryer included. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to the 60 freeway, Dana Park shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 have any available units?
3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 have?
Some of 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 currently offering any rent specials?
3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 is pet friendly.
Does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 offer parking?
No, 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 does not offer parking.
Does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 have a pool?
Yes, 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 has a pool.
Does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 have accessible units?
No, 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34 does not have units with dishwashers.

