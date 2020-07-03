3719 E Inverness Ave Unit 34

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Val Vista Road & Baseline Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 1,371

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Mesa home w/ community pool. This home features vaulted ceilings, neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds. All tile flooring on the main level with carpeting on the second level. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Upgraded kitchen features quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining area, stove top microwave, ceramic top stove, custom lighting and refrigerator. Large master suite has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower and double sinks. Washing machine and dryer included. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to the 60 freeway, Dana Park shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.