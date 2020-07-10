All apartments in Mesa
3709 N. Katmai
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:56 AM

3709 N. Katmai

3709 North Katmai · No Longer Available
Location

3709 North Katmai, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2C Garage, Very Large Master Closet, Master Shower with Garden Tub, Great Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Patio, Great Red Mountain Location.

Major Crossroads: Power & Thomas

Near: Red Mountain, Red Mtn. Ranch Country Club and Golf Course, Las Sendas Golf Course, Loop 202 Fwy. Longbow Gold Club, Usery Mountain Regional Park, Mesa Comm. College (Red Mtn. Campus)

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or
refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of
$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable
to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.
REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property
Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
