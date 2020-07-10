3709 N. Katmai

Amenities

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2C Garage, Very Large Master Closet, Master Shower with Garden Tub, Great Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Patio, Great Red Mountain Location.



Major Crossroads: Power & Thomas



Near: Red Mountain, Red Mtn. Ranch Country Club and Golf Course, Las Sendas Golf Course, Loop 202 Fwy. Longbow Gold Club, Usery Mountain Regional Park, Mesa Comm. College (Red Mtn. Campus)



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or

refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of

$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable

to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property

Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***