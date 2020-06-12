3608 N PASEO DEL SOL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Fully Furnished Rental. Beautifully updated and fully furnished short- or long-term rental home. Perfect for Corporate Housing, Relocation Assignment, or Winter Visitor. Private Pool and Spa. Careful thought was given to providing you a luxurious home away from home. Lease rate includes just about everything you will want or need - all utilities, cable TV, Internet, Pool, Spa and Landscape Maintenance, Repairs, and an extremely responsive property manager located just 10 minutes away. Don't let this one get away. This property is also listed as a long-term furnished Rental.