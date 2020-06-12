All apartments in Mesa
3608 N PASEO DEL SOL --
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:14 PM

3608 N PASEO DEL SOL --

3608 North Paseo Del Sol · (602) 740-3820
Location

3608 North Paseo Del Sol, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Rental. Beautifully updated and fully furnished short- or long-term rental home. Perfect for Corporate Housing, Relocation Assignment, or Winter Visitor. Private Pool and Spa. Careful thought was given to providing you a luxurious home away from home. Lease rate includes just about everything you will want or need - all utilities, cable TV, Internet, Pool, Spa and Landscape Maintenance, Repairs, and an extremely responsive property manager located just 10 minutes away. Don't let this one get away. This property is also listed as a long-term furnished Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- have any available units?
3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- have?
Some of 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- currently offering any rent specials?
3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- pet-friendly?
No, 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- offer parking?
Yes, 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- does offer parking.
Does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- have a pool?
Yes, 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- has a pool.
Does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- have accessible units?
No, 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 N PASEO DEL SOL -- has units with dishwashers.
