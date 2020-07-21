3422 East University Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Two Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse with Community Pool! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Half Bath Downstairs, Loft Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, Small Dog Only. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.