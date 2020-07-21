3422 East University Drive

Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse with Community Pool! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Half Bath Downstairs, Loft Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, Small Dog Only. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.