Last updated September 11 2019 at 12:06 PM

3422 East University Drive

3422 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3422 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Two Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse with Community Pool! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Half Bath Downstairs, Loft Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, Small Dog Only. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 East University Drive have any available units?
3422 East University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 East University Drive have?
Some of 3422 East University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 East University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3422 East University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 East University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 East University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3422 East University Drive offer parking?
No, 3422 East University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3422 East University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 East University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 East University Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3422 East University Drive has a pool.
Does 3422 East University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3422 East University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 East University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 East University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
