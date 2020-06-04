3356 East Carmel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful single story 3 bedrooms, 2 bath is just waiting to be called home. Recently remodeled this home features 1262 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Family room and formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Tile in all the right places. Beautiful two-tone paint throughout. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 3/4 master bath has a walk-in shower. Nice size lot. Covered patio, two-car garage. Walk to elementary & Jr. high school. Near large city park & easy access to the US 60! **Sorry No Pets**



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.