All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3356 East Carmel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3356 East Carmel Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:24 PM

3356 East Carmel Avenue

3356 East Carmel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3356 East Carmel Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Taylor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful single story 3 bedrooms, 2 bath is just waiting to be called home. Recently remodeled this home features 1262 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Family room and formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Tile in all the right places. Beautiful two-tone paint throughout. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 3/4 master bath has a walk-in shower. Nice size lot. Covered patio, two-car garage. Walk to elementary & Jr. high school. Near large city park & easy access to the US 60! **Sorry No Pets**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 East Carmel Avenue have any available units?
3356 East Carmel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3356 East Carmel Avenue have?
Some of 3356 East Carmel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 East Carmel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3356 East Carmel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 East Carmel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3356 East Carmel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3356 East Carmel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3356 East Carmel Avenue offers parking.
Does 3356 East Carmel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3356 East Carmel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 East Carmel Avenue have a pool?
No, 3356 East Carmel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3356 East Carmel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3356 East Carmel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 East Carmel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3356 East Carmel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College