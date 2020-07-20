All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3343 N Boulder Canyon --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3343 N Boulder Canyon --
Last updated May 12 2019 at 9:54 AM

3343 N Boulder Canyon --

3343 North Boulder Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3343 North Boulder Canyon, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Golf course lot with mountain views in the premiere community of Las Sendas! Home has been fully remodeled. Modern kitchen opens to great room with breakfast bar with granite countertops, gas cooktop, pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and picture window. Gas two way fireplace between great room and living room. Oversized master suite with sitting room, private balcony, separate shower and tub, double sinks and large walk in closet. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Backyard with covered patio, artificial turf, built in BBQ and ample seating areas. Las Sendas features two community pools, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, country club and golf course. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- have any available units?
3343 N Boulder Canyon -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- have?
Some of 3343 N Boulder Canyon --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- currently offering any rent specials?
3343 N Boulder Canyon -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- pet-friendly?
No, 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- offer parking?
Yes, 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- offers parking.
Does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- have a pool?
Yes, 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- has a pool.
Does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- have accessible units?
No, 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 N Boulder Canyon -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College