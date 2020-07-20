3343 N Boulder Canyon

Amenities

Golf course lot with mountain views in the premiere community of Las Sendas! Home has been fully remodeled. Modern kitchen opens to great room with breakfast bar with granite countertops, gas cooktop, pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and picture window. Gas two way fireplace between great room and living room. Oversized master suite with sitting room, private balcony, separate shower and tub, double sinks and large walk in closet. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Backyard with covered patio, artificial turf, built in BBQ and ample seating areas. Las Sendas features two community pools, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, country club and golf course. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the 202.