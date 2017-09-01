3316 N Saint Elias

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green garage

What a nice home!! Located in well established Mountain View subdivision with mature trees and extremely well kept. The home layout is perfect for entertaining with its large open family and dining, yet the kitchen is hidden from the front door.Very light and comfortable. Large master bedroom with everything you are looking for.Backyard has its own putting green, so just enjoy Three bedroom, two bath with two car garage. Sorry No Pets Allowed Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax/admin fee shall be added to monthly rent. $400 non-refundable deposit