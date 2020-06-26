All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3206 E Calypso Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3206 E Calypso Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

3206 E Calypso Ave

3206 East Calypso Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3206 East Calypso Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Twin Home with ATTACHED 2 car carport in great location in Mesa! Features Two tone paint and Granite Counter tops, in both the kitchen and bathrooms. Vaulted Ceiling in Living room creating a spacious feel, open floor with tile in all the right areas. Walk in to that carpet. Smooth-top oven and Microwave, north facing backyard with covered patio. The surrounding area cute island of twin homes with a wonderful community pool & park-Play area. HOA also takes care of front yard lawn maintenance. It is close to schools, parks & Shopping. This adorable property will go quick, so check it out today! Assistive Animals Only!!! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 E Calypso Ave have any available units?
3206 E Calypso Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 E Calypso Ave have?
Some of 3206 E Calypso Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 E Calypso Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3206 E Calypso Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 E Calypso Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 E Calypso Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3206 E Calypso Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3206 E Calypso Ave offers parking.
Does 3206 E Calypso Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 E Calypso Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 E Calypso Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3206 E Calypso Ave has a pool.
Does 3206 E Calypso Ave have accessible units?
No, 3206 E Calypso Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 E Calypso Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 E Calypso Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College