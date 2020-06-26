3206 E Calypso Ave

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Twin Home with ATTACHED 2 car carport in great location in Mesa! Features Two tone paint and Granite Counter tops, in both the kitchen and bathrooms. Vaulted Ceiling in Living room creating a spacious feel, open floor with tile in all the right areas. Walk in to that carpet. Smooth-top oven and Microwave, north facing backyard with covered patio. The surrounding area cute island of twin homes with a wonderful community pool & park-Play area. HOA also takes care of front yard lawn maintenance. It is close to schools, parks & Shopping. This adorable property will go quick, so check it out today! Assistive Animals Only!!! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.