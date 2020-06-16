All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

31 West 2nd Street - 6

31 W 2nd St · (480) 534-8068
Location

31 W 2nd St, Mesa, AZ 85201
Downtown Mesa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This amazing one bedroom mid-century modern apartment complex has been remodeled, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for that won't find anywhere else in Mesa. Inside, you'll find kitchens, complete with stainless steel appliances, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, new counter tops and dark kitchen cabinets. Additionally, you'll have your own laundry inside, new flooring and beautiful remodeled bathrooms. We spared no expense in making these the best apartments in Mesa. Located within the Downtown Mesa Arts and Cultural District, Irving Manor is central to a huge variety of attractive venues and only two blocks from the Metro Light Rail. Irving Manor is also across the street from the entrance to the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Marriott Hotel and within a block of the Mesa Community Library, Mesa Chamber of Commerce, many City of Mesa municipal buildings and the NAU Mesa Community College. The property also fronts 2nd Street, a very attractive, divided residential street, lined with mature shade trees and beautiful homes. This area is part of Mesa's 2nd Street Historic District and Irving Manor is adjacent to the Sirrene House Museum, a City of Mesa Landmark. $25 for RUBS
This amazing one and two bedroom mid-century modern apartment complex has been remodeled, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for that won't find anywhere else in Mesa. Inside, you'll find kitchens, complete with stainless steel appliances, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, new counter tops and dark kitchen cabinets. Additionally, you'll have your own laundry inside, new flooring and beautiful remodeled bathrooms. We spared no expense in making these the best apartments in Mesa. Located within the Downtown Mesa Arts and Cultural District, Irving Manor is central to a huge variety of attractive venues and only two blocks from the Metro Light Rail. Irving Manor is also across the street from the entrance to the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Marriott Hotel and within a block of the Mesa Community Library, Mesa Chamber of Commerce, many City of Mesa municipal buildings and the NAU Mesa Community College. The property also fronts 2nd Street, a very attractive, divided residential street, lined with mature shade trees and beautiful homes. This area is part of Mesa's 2nd Street Historic District and Irving Manor is adjacent to the Sirrene House Museum, a City of Mesa Landmark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 have any available units?
31 West 2nd Street - 6 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 have?
Some of 31 West 2nd Street - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 West 2nd Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
31 West 2nd Street - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 West 2nd Street - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 West 2nd Street - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 31 West 2nd Street - 6 does offer parking.
Does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 West 2nd Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 have a pool?
Yes, 31 West 2nd Street - 6 has a pool.
Does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 31 West 2nd Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 West 2nd Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 West 2nd Street - 6 has units with dishwashers.
