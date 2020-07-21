All apartments in Mesa
2953 South Sierra Heights
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:42 PM

2953 South Sierra Heights

2953 S Sierra Heights · No Longer Available
Location

2953 S Sierra Heights, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A great home with an open living room and kitchen layout. Four bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms. Kitchen has black appliances with many cabinets and plenty of counter space with an kitchen island in the middle. Laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Low maintenance front yard and backyard. All utilities paid by the tenant.

Amenities: Air Conditioning, Blinds, Living Room, Pets Allowed, Private Yard, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven,dishwasher, Two car garage, Carpet in Bedrooms, Private Yard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 South Sierra Heights have any available units?
2953 South Sierra Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 South Sierra Heights have?
Some of 2953 South Sierra Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 South Sierra Heights currently offering any rent specials?
2953 South Sierra Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 South Sierra Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 2953 South Sierra Heights is pet friendly.
Does 2953 South Sierra Heights offer parking?
Yes, 2953 South Sierra Heights offers parking.
Does 2953 South Sierra Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2953 South Sierra Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 South Sierra Heights have a pool?
No, 2953 South Sierra Heights does not have a pool.
Does 2953 South Sierra Heights have accessible units?
No, 2953 South Sierra Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 South Sierra Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 South Sierra Heights has units with dishwashers.
