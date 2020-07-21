2953 South Sierra Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A great home with an open living room and kitchen layout. Four bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms. Kitchen has black appliances with many cabinets and plenty of counter space with an kitchen island in the middle. Laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Low maintenance front yard and backyard. All utilities paid by the tenant.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.