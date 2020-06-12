All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2808 East Nora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2808 East Nora Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:58 PM

2808 East Nora Street

2808 East Nora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2808 East Nora Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Pool! Pool service included! This home features 2-tone paint, recently upgraded flooring throughout, an over-sized backyard with a private pool and mature citrus trees, large master suite, and MORE!!! Eat in kitchen with bay window opens to nice size family room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with private exit to backyard. 2 car garage, N/S exposure. Tenant occupied through April.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X month's rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 East Nora Street have any available units?
2808 East Nora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 East Nora Street have?
Some of 2808 East Nora Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 East Nora Street currently offering any rent specials?
2808 East Nora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 East Nora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 East Nora Street is pet friendly.
Does 2808 East Nora Street offer parking?
Yes, 2808 East Nora Street offers parking.
Does 2808 East Nora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 East Nora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 East Nora Street have a pool?
Yes, 2808 East Nora Street has a pool.
Does 2808 East Nora Street have accessible units?
No, 2808 East Nora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 East Nora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 East Nora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College