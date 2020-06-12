2808 East Nora Street

Amenities

Wonderful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Pool! Pool service included! This home features 2-tone paint, recently upgraded flooring throughout, an over-sized backyard with a private pool and mature citrus trees, large master suite, and MORE!!! Eat in kitchen with bay window opens to nice size family room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with private exit to backyard. 2 car garage, N/S exposure. Tenant occupied through April.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X month's rent (75% refundable)



-$50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.