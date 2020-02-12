2807 East Capri Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 bed/1 bath unit. Single story with private back yard and private parking area. Washer/Dryer hookups. Located across the street from shopping center, restaurants, and much more!

Water/trash included in lease up to $65.00. Additional costs will be split among the units and charged to the tenants. Tenants pay for electricity.



Home is subject to 2% Rental Tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.



Applications found at betterchoicemanagement.com --> ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.