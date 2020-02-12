All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 10 2019 at 9:15 PM

2807 East Capri Circle

2807 East Capri Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2807 East Capri Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed/1 bath unit. Single story with private back yard and private parking area. Washer/Dryer hookups. Located across the street from shopping center, restaurants, and much more!
Water/trash included in lease up to $65.00. Additional costs will be split among the units and charged to the tenants. Tenants pay for electricity.

Home is subject to 2% Rental Tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicemanagement.com --> ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 East Capri Circle have any available units?
2807 East Capri Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2807 East Capri Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2807 East Capri Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 East Capri Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2807 East Capri Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2807 East Capri Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2807 East Capri Circle does offer parking.
Does 2807 East Capri Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 East Capri Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 East Capri Circle have a pool?
No, 2807 East Capri Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2807 East Capri Circle have accessible units?
No, 2807 East Capri Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 East Capri Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 East Capri Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 East Capri Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 East Capri Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
