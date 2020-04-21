All apartments in Mesa
2625 N 24TH Street
2625 N 24TH Street

2625 N 24th St · No Longer Available
Location

2625 N 24th St, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
LUXURY RENTAL 4bd, 3.5 ba, 3,300sf residence located in the highly sought after gated community of Estates at Northridge in Mesa. Elementary school is located directly across the street, with Jr High & High School within close proximity. This elegant home boasts vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan, gas fireplace, travertine flooring with no interior stairs. Outdoor living includes a dazzling salt-water pebble tec heated pool w/water feature, covered patio & built-in BBQ. Split Master has a large walk-in closet, two separate vanities and a palatial soak tub for complete relaxation. Corner lot w/fruit trees across from the greenbelt. Pool & Gardener Maintainance included in lease. Arizona living in style .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 N 24TH Street have any available units?
2625 N 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 N 24TH Street have?
Some of 2625 N 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 N 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2625 N 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2625 N 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 2625 N 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2625 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 N 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 2625 N 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 2625 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
