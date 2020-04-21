2625 N 24TH Street

Amenities

LUXURY RENTAL 4bd, 3.5 ba, 3,300sf residence located in the highly sought after gated community of Estates at Northridge in Mesa. Elementary school is located directly across the street, with Jr High & High School within close proximity. This elegant home boasts vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan, gas fireplace, travertine flooring with no interior stairs. Outdoor living includes a dazzling salt-water pebble tec heated pool w/water feature, covered patio & built-in BBQ. Split Master has a large walk-in closet, two separate vanities and a palatial soak tub for complete relaxation. Corner lot w/fruit trees across from the greenbelt. Pool & Gardener Maintainance included in lease. Arizona living in style .