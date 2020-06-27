All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue

2551 West Laguna Azul Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2551 West Laguna Azul Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lakefront location gives this home one of the most expansive lake views around. Coupled with it's close proximity to one of the subdivisions parks and recreation facilities, a resort style atmosphere is created. Tile flooring greets you as you enter this beautiful home, custom molding and neutral walls tastefully accent this open floorplan! Roomy kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counter tops too. Master bedroom has French doors with lake views and a luxurious spa-like master bath with travertine, granite, and dual vanities. Enjoy summer BBQ's on your private covered patio overlooking a pebble-tek pool. Virtually Maintenance free! Weekly POOL AND 2x monnthly YARD SERVICE INCLUDED!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have any available units?
2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have?
Some of 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue offer parking?
No, 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2551 W LAGUNA AZUL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College