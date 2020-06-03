All apartments in Mesa
2445 S Los Altos --

2445 South Los Altos · No Longer Available
Location

2445 South Los Altos, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Shows like in a magazine!! Remodeled to perfection with the highest end finishes. Property features 4 bdrms, 2 baths, gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets,colonial cream granite countertops,stainless steel Kitchenaid appliances & farmhouse sink all open to vaulted ceiling family room w/ cozy gas fireplace.GORGEOUS chiseled edge travertine tile & hand scraped wood flooring throughout. Beautiful bathrooms w/ creme marfil countertops,custom travertine baths & brushed nickel fixtures. Resort like backyard ideal for entertaining with covered patio,pool & large grass area great for kids. THIS WONT LAST LONG - Dobson Ranch BEAUTY! Homes like this RARELY come on the rental market.Rent includes weekly pool & landscaping service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 S Los Altos -- have any available units?
2445 S Los Altos -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 S Los Altos -- have?
Some of 2445 S Los Altos --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 S Los Altos -- currently offering any rent specials?
2445 S Los Altos -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 S Los Altos -- pet-friendly?
No, 2445 S Los Altos -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2445 S Los Altos -- offer parking?
Yes, 2445 S Los Altos -- offers parking.
Does 2445 S Los Altos -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 S Los Altos -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 S Los Altos -- have a pool?
Yes, 2445 S Los Altos -- has a pool.
Does 2445 S Los Altos -- have accessible units?
No, 2445 S Los Altos -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 S Los Altos -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 S Los Altos -- has units with dishwashers.

