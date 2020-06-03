2445 S Los Altos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Shows like in a magazine!! Remodeled to perfection with the highest end finishes. Property features 4 bdrms, 2 baths, gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets,colonial cream granite countertops,stainless steel Kitchenaid appliances & farmhouse sink all open to vaulted ceiling family room w/ cozy gas fireplace.GORGEOUS chiseled edge travertine tile & hand scraped wood flooring throughout. Beautiful bathrooms w/ creme marfil countertops,custom travertine baths & brushed nickel fixtures. Resort like backyard ideal for entertaining with covered patio,pool & large grass area great for kids. THIS WONT LAST LONG - Dobson Ranch BEAUTY! Homes like this RARELY come on the rental market.Rent includes weekly pool & landscaping service.