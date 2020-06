Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Do you need a short term unfurnished rental? 3 month and 6 month lease rates available. Conveniently located, with easy access to 60 and 101. This spacious layout features two living areas, 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage and sparkling private pool. Rent includes pool service. Enjoy the Dobson Ranch Community with access to walking/biking paths, lakes, tennis courts and playgrounds. 3 month lease available for $2600 per month. 6 month lease available for $2300 per month.