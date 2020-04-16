2329 N RECKER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful townhouse on the golf course in Camelot Country Club Estates. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft, and lots of storage, this home is open, light, and conveniently located near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, and midtown Scottsdale. Outdoor enthusiasts will like its proximity to Saguaro Lake and the Tonto National Forest. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. No pets; certified/registered assistive animals only.