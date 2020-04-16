All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:18 PM

2329 N RECKER Road

2329 N Recker Rd · (480) 421-8471
Location

2329 N Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhouse on the golf course in Camelot Country Club Estates. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft, and lots of storage, this home is open, light, and conveniently located near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, and midtown Scottsdale. Outdoor enthusiasts will like its proximity to Saguaro Lake and the Tonto National Forest. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. No pets; certified/registered assistive animals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 N RECKER Road have any available units?
2329 N RECKER Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 N RECKER Road have?
Some of 2329 N RECKER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 N RECKER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2329 N RECKER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 N RECKER Road pet-friendly?
No, 2329 N RECKER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2329 N RECKER Road offer parking?
Yes, 2329 N RECKER Road does offer parking.
Does 2329 N RECKER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 N RECKER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 N RECKER Road have a pool?
No, 2329 N RECKER Road does not have a pool.
Does 2329 N RECKER Road have accessible units?
No, 2329 N RECKER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 N RECKER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 N RECKER Road has units with dishwashers.
