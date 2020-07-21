All apartments in Mesa
2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:41 AM

2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue

2263 West Calle Iglesia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2263 West Calle Iglesia Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Nice 3bd/2bth rental home in the desirable Dobson Ranch community of Mesa. Kitchen has updated cabinets, counters and appliances and a large pantry. Also features a large extended patio, and a fireplace. Conveniently located near the freeways, schools, Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa Community College and the shopping malls. Enjoy all the Dobson Ranch amenities, such as four pools, three rec centers, lakes, green belts, parks, playgrounds, exercise equipment, volleyball, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have any available units?
2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have?
Some of 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
