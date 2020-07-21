2263 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Nice 3bd/2bth rental home in the desirable Dobson Ranch community of Mesa. Kitchen has updated cabinets, counters and appliances and a large pantry. Also features a large extended patio, and a fireplace. Conveniently located near the freeways, schools, Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa Community College and the shopping malls. Enjoy all the Dobson Ranch amenities, such as four pools, three rec centers, lakes, green belts, parks, playgrounds, exercise equipment, volleyball, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and more!