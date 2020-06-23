All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2121 S PENNINGTON Street

2121 South Pennington · No Longer Available
Location

2121 South Pennington, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms plus loft. Nice three-story condo. First floor has a half bath, kitchen with eating area and living room-all ceramic tile. Second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility closet for washer dryer. The third floor could be a den ,office or play room. Tile flooring on the first floor, newer carpet up the stairs and in both bedrooms, newer light fixtures, crown molding, two inch base boards, plus two tone paint! There is a lot of storage space outside as well as inside, the loft has a small attic. $200 ADMIN FEE PAYABLE TO REALTY EXECUTIVES AT MOVE IN.$25 monthly admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street have any available units?
2121 S PENNINGTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street have?
Some of 2121 S PENNINGTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 S PENNINGTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2121 S PENNINGTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 S PENNINGTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2121 S PENNINGTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street offer parking?
No, 2121 S PENNINGTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 S PENNINGTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street have a pool?
No, 2121 S PENNINGTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2121 S PENNINGTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 S PENNINGTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 S PENNINGTON Street has units with dishwashers.
