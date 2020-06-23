2121 S PENNINGTON Street

Amenities

2 bedrooms plus loft. Nice three-story condo. First floor has a half bath, kitchen with eating area and living room-all ceramic tile. Second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility closet for washer dryer. The third floor could be a den ,office or play room. Tile flooring on the first floor, newer carpet up the stairs and in both bedrooms, newer light fixtures, crown molding, two inch base boards, plus two tone paint! There is a lot of storage space outside as well as inside, the loft has a small attic. $200 ADMIN FEE PAYABLE TO REALTY EXECUTIVES AT MOVE IN.$25 monthly admin fee