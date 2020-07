Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This two bedroom two bath condo split floorplan is located in a gated golf course community close to US-60, 202 and shopping. Features vaulted ceilings, private covered balcony, large walk-in pantry, access to private garage from living space, ceiling fans throughout and a community pool. Ceramic tile in all the right places, warm neutral colors, great counter space, raised maple cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Refrigerator washer and dryer included!