All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1951 N 64th St Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1951 N 64th St Unit 7
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

1951 N 64th St Unit 7

1951 N 64th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1951 N 64th St, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This lovely, corner unit townhome is located within the charming and quiet Red Mountain Villas, a private 55+ adult only community. The home was just freshly painted all throughout and boasts an open floor plan with new carpets throughout and new wood-like vinyl in the master bathroom. Additional features include an attached one-car garage with tons of storage cabinets, skylight, front and rear patios, plus community greenbelts, ramadas, pool and spa. Great location in East Mesa close to tons of shopping, 202 freeway, hospital and golf courses. Water, garbage and all exterior maintenance is included in the rent. Come view today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2% city rental tax. 1.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 have any available units?
1951 N 64th St Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 have?
Some of 1951 N 64th St Unit 7's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1951 N 64th St Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 have a pool?
Yes, 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 has a pool.
Does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 N 64th St Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College