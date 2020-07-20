1951 N 64th St Unit 7

Amenities

This lovely, corner unit townhome is located within the charming and quiet Red Mountain Villas, a private 55+ adult only community. The home was just freshly painted all throughout and boasts an open floor plan with new carpets throughout and new wood-like vinyl in the master bathroom. Additional features include an attached one-car garage with tons of storage cabinets, skylight, front and rear patios, plus community greenbelts, ramadas, pool and spa. Great location in East Mesa close to tons of shopping, 202 freeway, hospital and golf courses. Water, garbage and all exterior maintenance is included in the rent. Come view today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2% city rental tax. 1.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â