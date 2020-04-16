All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
1873 W Keating Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:45 PM

1873 W Keating Avenue

1873 West Keating Avenue · No Longer Available
Mesa
Dobson Ranch
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1873 West Keating Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath POOL home in Dobson Ranch. Pool service included! Oversized Living Room/Family Room with Fireplace. Granite countertops in the kitchen, eat in dining area next to your patio doors, perfect for entertaining in your backyard with Pool, covered patio and firepit! Off the kitchen is your "mud room" with TONS of storage, laundry room with W/D included, 2 car attached garage. Large master with dual vanity, step down shower & walk in closet. 3 bedrooms and hallway bath with dual sinks and shower/tub. Owner will accept cats with an additional non-refundable pet fee. $1995/mo + 4% tax; $1995/security deposit; $150 one time admin fee; Household income must be 3x's the monthly rent; 600+ credit scores and good rental history (no judgements/evictions). Schedule a showing today https://showmojo.com/l/d20f718069/1873-w-keating-ave-mesa-az-85202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 W Keating Avenue have any available units?
1873 W Keating Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1873 W Keating Avenue have?
Some of 1873 W Keating Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1873 W Keating Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1873 W Keating Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 W Keating Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1873 W Keating Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1873 W Keating Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1873 W Keating Avenue offers parking.
Does 1873 W Keating Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 W Keating Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 W Keating Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1873 W Keating Avenue has a pool.
Does 1873 W Keating Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1873 W Keating Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 W Keating Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 W Keating Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
