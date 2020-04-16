1873 W Keating Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath POOL home in Dobson Ranch. Pool service included! Oversized Living Room/Family Room with Fireplace. Granite countertops in the kitchen, eat in dining area next to your patio doors, perfect for entertaining in your backyard with Pool, covered patio and firepit! Off the kitchen is your "mud room" with TONS of storage, laundry room with W/D included, 2 car attached garage. Large master with dual vanity, step down shower & walk in closet. 3 bedrooms and hallway bath with dual sinks and shower/tub. Owner will accept cats with an additional non-refundable pet fee. $1995/mo + 4% tax; $1995/security deposit; $150 one time admin fee; Household income must be 3x's the monthly rent; 600+ credit scores and good rental history (no judgements/evictions). Schedule a showing today https://showmojo.com/l/d20f718069/1873-w-keating-ave-mesa-az-85202