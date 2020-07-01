All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

1840 E INVERNESS Avenue

1840 East Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1840 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
HURRY! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!! Huge (Suntree)neighborhood park, playground, and community pool a 2 minute walk away! Clean and fresh remodel in GILBERT School District! NEW paint, UPGRADED Fixtures, UPDATED 20'' tile throughout (no carpet), Competely remodeled Master Bathroom (custom Tile work from shower to walls!), Ceiling Fans in every room, Alder Finish Blinds t/o, and NEW 1 Car garage (with opener). FULL PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING PACKAGE(Compete with side gate, custom pavers, drip system, stone, and mature plants)! Front yard maintained by hoa, interior by tenant. Just steps away from ample shopping and dining. NEW Garage door opener with remote. R/V Parking available for additional fee! Refrigertor, washer, and dryer included. AVAILABLE 10/18/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue have any available units?
1840 E INVERNESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue have?
Some of 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 E INVERNESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue has a pool.
Does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 E INVERNESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

