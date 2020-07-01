1840 E INVERNESS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

HURRY! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!! Huge (Suntree)neighborhood park, playground, and community pool a 2 minute walk away! Clean and fresh remodel in GILBERT School District! NEW paint, UPGRADED Fixtures, UPDATED 20'' tile throughout (no carpet), Competely remodeled Master Bathroom (custom Tile work from shower to walls!), Ceiling Fans in every room, Alder Finish Blinds t/o, and NEW 1 Car garage (with opener). FULL PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING PACKAGE(Compete with side gate, custom pavers, drip system, stone, and mature plants)! Front yard maintained by hoa, interior by tenant. Just steps away from ample shopping and dining. NEW Garage door opener with remote. R/V Parking available for additional fee! Refrigertor, washer, and dryer included. AVAILABLE 10/18/19.