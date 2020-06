1834 N RED Cliff

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking putting green garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN ENTRADA GATED COMMUNITY! THIS PROPERTY HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS PLUS 10FT CEILINGS! GREAT-ROOM FLOOR PLAN! 20'' TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES AND UPGRADED BASEBOARDS! KITCHEN HAS LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND, PENDENT LIGHTING, CANNED LIGHTING, 36'' MAPLE CABINETS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH AND ALL KITCHEN-AID STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEUTRAL TWO-TONED PAINT COLORS THROUGHOUT THIS PROPERTY! GUEST BEDROOM EQUIPPED WITH A MURPHY BED AND A MOUNTED FLAT SCREEN TV! MASTER BEDROOM HAS SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, DUAL SINKS, AND A BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER! GOOD-SIZED LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SINK AND A WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! BACKYARD IS A GOLFERS PARADISE WITH A SMALL PUTTING GREEN, PAVERED SITTING AREA AND A CUSTOM EXTENDED OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE! BACKYARD IS A MUST SEE!