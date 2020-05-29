1623 W. Pampa Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 Car Garage, Single level home square feet. Remodeled. Large Kitchen, Covered Patio, large Great Room, Eat in Kitchen, Nice Landscape in Front Yard and Back with Auto Sprinklers, Large lot



Major Crossroads: Dobson and Guadalupe



Near: US 60, 101 Fwy, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler Fashion Center, ASU, Mesa Community College



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

