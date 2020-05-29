All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:35 PM

1623 W. Pampa Ave.

1623 West Pampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1623 West Pampa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Palo Verde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 Car Garage, Single level home square feet. Remodeled. Large Kitchen, Covered Patio, large Great Room, Eat in Kitchen, Nice Landscape in Front Yard and Back with Auto Sprinklers, Large lot

Major Crossroads: Dobson and Guadalupe

Near: US 60, 101 Fwy, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler Fashion Center, ASU, Mesa Community College

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. have any available units?
1623 W. Pampa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. have?
Some of 1623 W. Pampa Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 W. Pampa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1623 W. Pampa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 W. Pampa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1623 W. Pampa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1623 W. Pampa Ave. offers parking.
Does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 W. Pampa Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. have a pool?
No, 1623 W. Pampa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1623 W. Pampa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 W. Pampa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 W. Pampa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

